The World's Most Advanced Router
Faster and Future Proof
Beam’s no slouch. It comes equipped with latest-gen wireless technology, gigabit networking, and an incredibly powerful processor and co-processor. This enables Beam to provide every device in your home with breathtaking encrypted speeds.
Dual band antennas with high-powered amplifiers
2.0 GHz Dual Core Chip
5-Lane Gigabit Ethernet
Wireless co-processors
Four, high-powered antennas
Four, dual-band antennas with high-powered amplifiers provide seamless WiFi coverage making lag, dropped connections, and dead zones a thing of the past.
Serious processing power
Beam sports a 2GHz dual core processor and co processor to maximize the WAN/LAN throughput, encrypt network traffic and provide advanced features that most routers aren’t capable of.
Beamforming, AC Wave 2 WiFi with MU-Mimo
Beamforming allows direct signals to be sent to your device so the WiFi is stronger and faster reaching speeds of up to 2500mbps and 250mbps through the VPN.
Gigabit networking
Beam comes equipped with Gigabit Ethernet WAN and LAN ports that support link aggregation to double your connection speed. Sharing files and working with high-performance network storage, is even faster.
Beam and Forcefield,
A Very Private Network
Beam utilizes Forcefield VPN technology to encrypt all data entering and leaving your home. Forcefield keeps your online activity, identity, and physical location hidden. This prevents data theft from hackers, snooping internet providers, and tracking services.
Beam encrypts all network traffic and because of its advanced hardware it can reach VPN speeds of up to 250mbps.
Learn more about Forcefield
Global, unrestricted access
Full peer-to-peer support
Browse privately
Block trackers, malicious websites and invasive advertising
Unblock streaming services (coming later this year)
Powerful
Beam is a powerhouse, handling everyday tasks with incredible speed while also providing unrivaled privacy and security to your entire home.
Secure
Fire wall protection, device scanning and active web protection provides you with the most secure experience you can have online.
Private
Network traffic is protected at the router level using 256bit encryption. All web activity is kept hidden from your internet provider or other services that try to track you.
Easy setup
Beam’s setup is simple and takes almost no time at all. It’ll work with almost every network configuration and if you have any questions, we’re always here to help.
The first line of defense
Beam ensures that your home network is secure by blocking unauthorized access using advanced firewall protection and two-factor authentication. Beam will even scan your network for vulnerabilities and alert you on how to fix them. To make things even easier Beam will automatically update with the latest security patches.
Advanced Firewall
Automatic updates
Two-factor authentication
Access point isolation
Threat mapping
IOT protection and device scanning
Powerful Network Control
Stay in charge of your home network with Beam’s intuitive mobile app and web interface. You can choose a VPN location, create a new network for guests, time out a device or prioritize bandwidth.
Remote access
Threat mapping
VPN filtering
Prioritize bandwidth
Parental controls
Access your home network from anywhere in the world. You can view files saved on network storage or use your home IP address to get around geographic restrictions while traveling.
Be part of our global network, and get paid for it.
We’re creating a decentralized network that can’t be censored or blocked. With Beam, you can choose to host a node to help other users circumvent censorship and get paid for it in bitcoin. It’s that easy.
Making other routers look like paperweights.
|Beam
|A normal router
|Data and web activity kept private using 256bit encryption.
|Data is vulnerable, and some routers even log your web activity. See Google WiFi, Cujo.
|Advanced firewall protection, network scanning and remote access.
|Great user experience with a simple set-up and mobile app.
|Time-consuming setup and clunky, outdated interface.
|Security updates and new features added automatically.
|Can make you money by hosting a node in our network.
|Forcefield software included to keep all your devices protected while away from home.