The World's Most Advanced Router

Stay in charge of your home network with Beam’s intuitive mobile app and web interface. You can choose a VPN location, create a new network for guests, time out a device or prioritize bandwidth.

Access your home network from anywhere in the world. You can view files saved on network storage or use your home IP address to get around geographic restrictions while traveling.

Beam maps out all potential threats and blocks unauthorized network requests that most routers wouldn't protect you from or even inform you of. Beam alerts you so you can see where the request is coming from and choose whether or not to allow access.

You can exclude individual websites and devices of your choice from being tunneled through the VPN, so you don't have to keep turning Forcefield on and off. You get to stay connected all the time, in the places that matter most.

You have the option to prioritize a device in your home so that it receives better bandwidth which ensures that your most important tasks are never slowed down.

Set up profiles for your kids so that you can pause the internet when it's time for bed.