Beam logo 46a98f220bdb1609c96b58779b1100150db120c76f6e0653b7ef29e72a5daf9f

The World's Most Advanced Router

A Router Reimagined

Beam is a router that provides more than just WiFi, it encrypts all of your information so your internet provider can't see what you're doing and services can't track you. It protects all the devices in your home from threats online and keeps your physical location hidden so you can access any part of the internet, from anywhere in the world. It's the world's most advanced router and that's just the beginning.

Faster and Future Proof

Beam’s no slouch. It comes equipped with latest-gen wireless technology, gigabit networking, and an incredibly powerful processor and co-processor. This enables Beam to provide every device in your home with breathtaking encrypted speeds.
Dual band antennas with high-powered amplifiers

2.0 GHz Dual Core Chip

5-Lane Gigabit Ethernet

Wireless co-processors

Four, high-powered antennas

Four, dual-band antennas with high-powered amplifiers provide seamless WiFi coverage making lag, dropped connections, and dead zones a thing of the past.

Serious processing power

Beam sports a 2GHz dual core processor and co processor to maximize the WAN/LAN throughput, encrypt network traffic and provide advanced features that most routers aren’t capable of.

Beamforming, AC Wave 2 WiFi with MU-Mimo

Beamforming allows direct signals to be sent to your device so the WiFi is stronger and faster reaching speeds of up to 2500mbps and 250mbps through the VPN.

Gigabit networking

Beam comes equipped with Gigabit Ethernet WAN and LAN ports that support link aggregation to double your connection speed. Sharing files and working with high-performance network storage, is even faster.

Beam and Forcefield,

A Very Private Network

Beam utilizes Forcefield VPN technology to encrypt all data entering and leaving your home. Forcefield keeps your online activity, identity, and physical location hidden. This prevents data theft from hackers, snooping internet providers, and tracking services.

Beam encrypts all network traffic and because of its advanced hardware it can reach VPN speeds of up to 250mbps.

Learn more about Forcefield
Global, unrestricted access

Full peer-to-peer support

Browse privately

Block trackers, malicious websites and invasive advertising

Unblock streaming services (coming later this year)

Powerful

Beam is a powerhouse, handling everyday tasks with incredible speed while also providing unrivaled privacy and security to your entire home.

Secure

Fire wall protection, device scanning and active web protection provides you with the most secure experience you can have online.

Private

Network traffic is protected at the router level using 256bit encryption. All web activity is kept hidden from your internet provider or other services that try to track you.

Easy setup

Beam’s setup is simple and takes almost no time at all. It’ll work with almost every network configuration and if you have any questions, we’re always here to help.

The first line of defense

Beam ensures that your home network is secure by blocking unauthorized access using advanced firewall protection and two-factor authentication. Beam will even scan your network for vulnerabilities and alert you on how to fix them. To make things even easier Beam will automatically update with the latest security patches.

Advanced Firewall

Automatic updates

Two-factor authentication

Access point isolation

Threat mapping

IOT protection and device scanning

Powerful Network Control

Stay in charge of your home network with Beam’s intuitive mobile app and web interface. You can choose a VPN location, create a new network for guests, time out a device or prioritize bandwidth.

Remote access

Threat mapping

VPN filtering

Prioritize bandwidth

Parental controls

Access your home network from anywhere in the world. You can view files saved on network storage or use your home IP address to get around geographic restrictions while traveling.

Remote access

Threat mapping

VPN filtering

Prioritize bandwidth

Parental controls

Be part of our global network, and get paid for it.

We’re creating a decentralized network that can’t be censored or blocked. With Beam, you can choose to host a node to help other users circumvent censorship and get paid for it in bitcoin. It’s that easy.
Making other routers look like paperweights.

Beam vs A normal router
Data and web activity kept private using 256bit encryption. vs Data is vulnerable, and some routers even log your web activity. See Google WiFi, Cujo.
Advanced firewall protection, network scanning and remote access. vs Not available
Great user experience with a simple set-up and mobile app. vs Time-consuming setup and clunky, outdated interface.
Security updates and new features added automatically. vs Not available
Can make you money by hosting a node in our network. vs Not available
Forcefield software included to keep all your devices protected while away from home. vs Not available

Pre-orders begin May 30th on Indiegogo. Sign up now to access the Launch-Day Deal.